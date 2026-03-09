Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Provides assist in win

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus FC Juarez.

Ruiz helped his team to achieve a stoppage-time goal by putting a low ball into the center of the box for Paulinho to score the hosts' third goal of the match. The midfielder completed the full 90 minutes in his comeback following a one-game suspension. He has recorded one goal and two assists over eight Clausura matches played, adding some offensive production that he lacked in the previous campaign, and he has also remained active in passing and defensive duties.