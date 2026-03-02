Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Receives fifth yellow card

Ruiz earned his fifth yellow card of the Clausura campaign during Saturday's 2-0 win over Guadalajara.

Ruiz has been a vital piece of his team's midfield this season, but will now be forced to miss the midweek visit to Pumas through suspension. After that, he'll be eligible again for a round 10 meeting with FC Juarez. His absence implies a significant reduction in the team's quality in several areas, with the primary backup option Fernando Arce barely getting any minutes this year and serving as more of a defensive-minded asset.