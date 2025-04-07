Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Scores goal in win

Ruiz scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Santos.

Ruiz contributed to the victory by scoring an impressive goal from outside the box in first-half stoppage time against Santos. He also excelled in defensive duties as he recorded multiple tackles, interceptions and clearances plus one block over 90 minutes of play. His two goals and four assists make up the third-highest total of goal involvements on the squad, placing him behind Alexis Vega and Paulinho in that statistic.