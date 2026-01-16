Ruiz has carried his strong form from the Liga MX Apertura into the Clausura, delivering another very active performance that was capped by a well-taken tap-in to put his team ahead. Across 21 matches in the Apertura, he recorded four goal contributions, 34 shots, and 31 chances created, numbers that ranked among the best for central midfielders in Liga MX. He now faces a difficult test against Tigres, but Ruiz continues to stand out as a key player for what is arguably the strongest team in Mexico at the moment.