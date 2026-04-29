Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Suspension over

Ruiz could play again in upcoming fixtures following a one-game league ban.

Ruiz will look to see meaningful action in both CONCACAF Champions Cup and Liga MX knockout matches as he continues to regain form after deciding to continue playing without undergoing surgery for a partial ACL tear. He was expected to be called up for Mexico's early training camp ahead of the World Cup, but with those hopes frustrated for now, he'll continue to serve as a top all-around asset for his club. With Ruiz available, players like Fernando Arce and Nicolas Castro may see reduced minutes, although the latter of those may move to a more offensive role in central midfield.