Marcel Hartel Injury: Illness could lead to sidelines

Hartel is questionable for Saturday's match against D.C. United due to illness, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Hartel will need some late testing ahead of the next contest, due to an illness that has him uncertain for Saturday. He's been one of St. Louis's more creative midfield options and a player with legitimate fantasy value when healthy and starting, making his questionable status one of the more consequential on the report for STLCSC fantasy managers. If he were to miss out, with Cecrid Teuchert or Sergio Cordova as possible replacements.