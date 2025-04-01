Marcel Hartel News: 14-cross effort

Hartel registered three shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

Hartel led the St. Louis City SC attack Sunday in crosses (14, two accurate) and corners (seven) Sunday as they fell 1-0 to Austin FC. The wide-midfielder added two tackles (two won) to the team's defensive effort. Hartel had a sparking debut with Austin in 2024, scoring three goals and registering five assists across nine appearances (nine starts). However, the 2025 campaign has started more inauspiciously as Hartel has scored just once without providing an assist over his first six appearances (six starts) of the season.