Marcel Hartel News: Attempts four shots in win

Hartel recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Hartel led the St. Louis City SC attack Saturday with four shots (two on goal) and two corners, creating three chances in the process. The midfielder added two tackles (one won), two interceptions and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort. Bartel has been an integral member of the St. Louis staring XI. Through their first four MLS fixtures this season, he has started in each match, created 13 chances, scored once and contributed to each of their three clean sheets.