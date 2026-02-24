Marcel Hartel News: Breaks deadlock Saturday
Hartel scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Charlotte FC.
Hartel took advantage of a great through ball from Simon Becher to open the scoring for St. Louis City, and his comfortable finish past Kristijan Kahlina gave the team a lead they wouldn't be able to hold. Hartel bagged nine goals and three assists in 2025, and he's started the new season on a strong note. He figures to play a big role for St. Louis City SC in 2025.
