Marcel Hartel News: Breaks deadlock Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Hartel scored one goal to go with four shots (four on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Hartel took advantage of a great through ball from Simon Becher to open the scoring for St. Louis City, and his comfortable finish past Kristijan Kahlina gave the team a lead they wouldn't be able to hold. Hartel bagged nine goals and three assists in 2025, and he's started the new season on a strong note. He figures to play a big role for St. Louis City SC in 2025.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
