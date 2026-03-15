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Marcel Hartel News: Four shots in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hartel registered four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles Football Club.

Hartel worked as one of St. Louis' main linking pieces in Saturday's loss against the Black and Gold, helping the visitors control first-half possession while keeping LAFC largely quiet before the break. Operating underneath the striker, he gave St. Louis some rhythm between the lines, but the decisive final ball and a clean look at goal never quite materialized. Once LAFC broke the deadlock, the match stretched out and his influence faded as St. Louis pushed forward chasing the game. He still logged four shots, two chances created and delivered solid service on set pieces with five corners and nine crosses. Hartel now sits on one goal through three appearances this season.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
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