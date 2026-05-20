Marcel Hartel News: Illness clears for Open Cup
Hartel (illness) returned to the starting lineup Tuesday in the Open Cup quarter-final against Houston Dynamo and scored two goals, according to the club.
Hartel had missed Saturday's match against DC United due to the illness, making his return to the starting eleven a positive development for St. Louis. The German midfielder has been one of the club's more creative options in the engine room this season, and his brace against Houston underlined his importance to the side after the brief spell on the sidelines.
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