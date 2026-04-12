Marcel Hartel News: Leader in shots, chances created
Hartel took four shots (two on goal), crossed five times (two accurate) and created a chance during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dallas.
Hartel was held off the scoresheet but led St. Louis in shots and chances created during the draw. The attacker has a goal to go along with 11 shots and 10 crosses over his last three appearances as he maintains a role on corner kicks.
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