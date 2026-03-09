Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Leads St. Louis attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 2:11pm

Hartel generated three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Hartel's three shot attempts (two on goal) and five corners Saturday each led the St. Louis City attacking effort. However, the veteran midfielder could not pick the lock of the Seattle defense in St. Louis City's 1-0 home loss. Hartel appears to have an iron grip on St. Louis's set piece opportunities, as he has created seven chances from 11 corners over his first two appearances (two starts) of 2026.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Hartel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Hartel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
347 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
361 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 6, 2025