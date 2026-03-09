Marcel Hartel News: Leads St. Louis attack

Hartel generated three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Hartel's three shot attempts (two on goal) and five corners Saturday each led the St. Louis City attacking effort. However, the veteran midfielder could not pick the lock of the Seattle defense in St. Louis City's 1-0 home loss. Hartel appears to have an iron grip on St. Louis's set piece opportunities, as he has created seven chances from 11 corners over his first two appearances (two starts) of 2026.