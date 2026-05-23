Marcel Hartel News: Only lacking end product

Hartel took four shots (one on goal), crossed four times inaccurately and created three chances during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.

Hartel was held off the scoresheet, but not from a lack of effort as he led St. Louis in shots, crosses and chances created during the victory. The attacker has combined for eight shots, six chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement since April 26th.