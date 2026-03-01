Marcel Hartel News: Out Sunday due to childbirth

Hartel is not with the squad for Sunday's visit to San Diego while he anticipates the birth of his child, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Hartel was an unexpected absence in St. Louis' starting lineup, with Miguel Perez taking his place for this match. While the experienced midfielder shouldn't be out for a long time, his absence leaves the team without its top playmaker and set-piece taker. He has scored one goal and recorded 90 minutes of play in his lone appearance of 2026 so far.