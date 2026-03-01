Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Out Sunday due to childbirth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hartel is not with the squad for Sunday's visit to San Diego while he anticipates the birth of his child, Matt Baker of Flyover Footy reports.

Hartel was an unexpected absence in St. Louis' starting lineup, with Miguel Perez taking his place for this match. While the experienced midfielder shouldn't be out for a long time, his absence leaves the team without its top playmaker and set-piece taker. He has scored one goal and recorded 90 minutes of play in his lone appearance of 2026 so far.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Hartel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Hartel See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
332 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
339 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
346 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
353 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
360 days ago