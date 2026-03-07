Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Returns to starting XI Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Hartel (personal) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against Seattle Sounders.

Hartel missed the previous match due to the birth of his child but rejoined the squad quickly ahead of the round three game. His inclusion will push Miguel Perez to a substitute role, which is likely to remain the case for the rest of the season. During his last appearance, Hartel scored a goal and took most of his team's set pieces.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
