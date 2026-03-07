Marcel Hartel News: Returns to starting XI Saturday
Hartel (personal) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against Seattle Sounders.
Hartel missed the previous match due to the birth of his child but rejoined the squad quickly ahead of the round three game. His inclusion will push Miguel Perez to a substitute role, which is likely to remain the case for the rest of the season. During his last appearance, Hartel scored a goal and took most of his team's set pieces.
