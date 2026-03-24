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Marcel Hartel News: Scores against Revs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 8:53am

Hartel scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus New England Revolution.

Hartel intercepted a poor pass from a defender and quickly unleashed a long-range effort to increase the home side's lead in the 83rd minute of the game. Other than that, he completed 83 percent of his passes while playing in a central attacking midfield position. He has been very busy near the opposing goal, totaling 14 shots (nine on target), 25 crosses (five accurate) and two goals over four 90-minute outings. Additionally, he's the squad's top set-piece taker with 22 corner or free kick crosses so far.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
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