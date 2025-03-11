Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Scores in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Hartel scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hartel managed to find the back of the net while recording five shots against the Galaxy. He has remained an essential part of the midfield for St Louis, making three starts while totaling 13 crosses (five accurate) and 10 chances created.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
