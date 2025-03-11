Marcel Hartel News: Scores in win
Hartel scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Hartel managed to find the back of the net while recording five shots against the Galaxy. He has remained an essential part of the midfield for St Louis, making three starts while totaling 13 crosses (five accurate) and 10 chances created.
