Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Six crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Hartel had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.

Hartel had a strong match to open the season Saturday, although he couldn't gain a goal contribution in the scoreless draw. However, he still notched one shot, six crosses and seven chances created. He was a regular starter after joining the club last campaign and seems likely to continue in that role.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
