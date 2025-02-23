Marcel Hartel News: Six crosses Saturday
Hartel had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Colorado Rapids.
Hartel had a strong match to open the season Saturday, although he couldn't gain a goal contribution in the scoreless draw. However, he still notched one shot, six crosses and seven chances created. He was a regular starter after joining the club last campaign and seems likely to continue in that role.
