Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Six crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Hartel recorded six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.

Hartel recorded six crosses in Sunday's loss, his fourth match this season with six or more. He also created multiple chances in his third consecutive match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made three clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Tomas Ostrak.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
