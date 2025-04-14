Marcel Hartel News: Six crosses Sunday
Hartel recorded six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.
Hartel recorded six crosses in Sunday's loss, his fourth match this season with six or more. He also created multiple chances in his third consecutive match. On the defensive end he won one tackle, made three clearances and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Tomas Ostrak.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now