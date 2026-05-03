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Marcel Hartel News: Strong stat line offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hartel recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Austin FC.

Hartel did everything but score or assist in Sunday's match, as the midfielder was putting shots up and providing service. He has a good matchup looming against Colorado Rapids and should be more fortunate in the final third if he can keep up this volume in that contest.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
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