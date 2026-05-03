Marcel Hartel News: Strong stat line offensively
Hartel recorded four shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Austin FC.
Hartel did everything but score or assist in Sunday's match, as the midfielder was putting shots up and providing service. He has a good matchup looming against Colorado Rapids and should be more fortunate in the final third if he can keep up this volume in that contest.
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