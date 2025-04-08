Marcel Hartel News: Two shots in loss

Hartel registered two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Sporting Kansas City.

Hartel produced as much as he could but fell short as they lost to KC Saturday. He had two shots with one on goal but wasn't able to do much more as KC's defense seemed on top of him throughout. He won three contests and played 13 accurate passes in the final third, but couldn't get anything to go into the net as they were shutout.