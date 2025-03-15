Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Off with knee injury
Sabitzer was forced off in the 32nd minute of Saturday's match against Leipzig due to an apparent knee injury.
Sabitzer didn't make it out of the first half Saturday after he went down with a knee injury following a collision. This will be something to monitor, as he is a crucial player for the club. He was replaced by Ramy Bensebaini and will look to recover during their two weeks off due to the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now