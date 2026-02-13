Marcel Sabitzer headshot

Marcel Sabitzer News: Available off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 10:27am

Sabitzer (calf) is on the bench for Friday's game against Mainz 05.

Sabitzer returned to training earlier in the week, and he's deemed fit enough to be on the bench. Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham will start in midfield, but Sabitzer should push for regular playing time as long as he stays healthy. This is his return after missing the last six matches in all competitions for BVB.

Marcel Sabitzer
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Sabitzer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcel Sabitzer See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 6, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 7, 2024