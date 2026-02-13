Marcel Sabitzer News: Available off bench
Sabitzer (calf) is on the bench for Friday's game against Mainz 05.
Sabitzer returned to training earlier in the week, and he's deemed fit enough to be on the bench. Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham will start in midfield, but Sabitzer should push for regular playing time as long as he stays healthy. This is his return after missing the last six matches in all competitions for BVB.
