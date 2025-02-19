Marcel Sabitzer News: Creates three chances Wednesday

Sabitzer recorded three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Although he did not contribute to a goal Wednesday, Sabitzer had a strong performance in the goalless draw. He created a season-high three chances, took three shots for the first time since Nov. 5 and added one accurate cross. He also won two tackles, made one clearance and blocked one shot before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Waldemar Anton.