Marcel Sabitzer News: Provides rare assist
Sabitzer had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate), making three interceptions and three tackles (winning all three) during Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.
Sabitzer set up Daniel Svensson in the 83rd minute assisting Dortmund's final goal while leading the team in interceptions and tackles. The assist was the first since the opening match of the season in August in the Bundesliga for Sabitzer as he's combined for three shots, four crosses and five interceptions over his last three league appearances.
