Marcel Sabitzer News: Struggles during 2024/25 campaign

Sabitzer saw one goal on 21 shots in 26 appearances (18 starts) this season.

Sabitzer had a rough season by his standards, seeing his lowest tally of goal contributions in a season with only one, waiting until the season finale to finally score a goal. He still saw the start in the middle of the pack for the majority of the season, just not seeing much work in the attack at all, despite consistently seeing action moving forward in years past. He should still see regular time next campaign, but he will hope he can see a bit more production, possibly having been fatigued from the busy summer with Austria at Euro 2024.