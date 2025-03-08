Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Herrera had one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Houston Dynamo.

Herrera made his first start of the season Saturday and he had a productive match. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as he made six clearances, won two tackles, intercepted two passes and won eight duels. He also recorded three crosses and took one off-target shot in his full 90 minutes of action.