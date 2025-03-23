Fantasy Soccer
Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios

Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios News: Six shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Herrera registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus New York City FC.

Herrera exploded with six shots in Saturday's draw, however he failed to put a single one on target. He also created his first two chances of the season. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won eight duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios
Columbus Crew

