Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios News: Six shots Saturday

Herrera registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus New York City FC.

Herrera exploded with six shots in Saturday's draw, however he failed to put a single one on target. He also created his first two chances of the season. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won eight duels in his full 90 minutes of action.