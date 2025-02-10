Marcelo Flores Injury: Back in training

Flores (shoulder) could be ready for competitive action soon after returning to work on the field Monday, Vladimir Garcia of TUDN reports.

Flores may be available sooner than expected, although he has had few training sessions to think about significant participation in the near future. The skilled winger last played on Jan. 11 when he made one of his three starts of the 2024/25 season. His recovery will put him back in a tough competition with all of Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Raymundo Fulgencio and Ozziel Herrera.