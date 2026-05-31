Marcelo Flores Injury: Heads to sidelines with ACL tear

Flores suffered an ACL rupture in the right knee after being forced off during Saturday's CONCACAF final versus Toluca, his club reported Sunday.

Flores will be unable to participate in the World Cup despite being called up by Canada, as he's expected to face an absence period of several months, which also rules him out for Tigres for practically all of the Apertura 2026 campaign. The young winger saw his role increased with both club and country over the past few months, showing glimpses of his offensive talent, although he ultimately failed to score or assist in 16 consecutive matches before his injury. Ali Ahmed (hamstring) and Liam Millar should be the main left-wing options for Canada in upcoming competitions, while Ozziel Herrera may continue to absorb Flores' minutes at the club level.