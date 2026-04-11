Marcelo Flores Injury: Sidelined with muscle tear

Flores is out for an unknown period after suffering a myofascial tear in the left leg, the team reported Saturday.

Flores will be unlikely to play in the next couple of weeks, so his participation could be limited in the final stretch of the regular season. Both Ozziel Herrera and Angel Correa may see action on the left wing while Flores is unavailable. The Canadian international had recently slowed down from a great start to the season, producing no goals and just one assist over his last 10 club games.