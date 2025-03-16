Marcelo Flores News: Provides assist against Santos

Flores assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Santos.

Flores set up Juan Francisco Brunetta through a low pass outside the box after 59 minutes of play during the win. The young winger was also involved in one of the opponents' own goals as his cross was deflected into the net by Emmanuel Echeverria. The assist was the first direct contribution for Flores in five Liga MX starts since his return from a shoulder injury.