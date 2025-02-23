Marcelo Flores News: Returns to action against Leon

Flores (shoulder) recorded two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leon.

Flores played 63 minutes in his comeback from an issue that left him out of the previous six league games. He moved straight into the starting lineup for a team that was missing assets like Ozziel Herrera (hip) and Andre-Pierre Gignac (Achilles) up front. Flores' talent should be useful on the left wing now that he's available, and he may find opportunities to open his Clausura 2025 scoring count after having four failed attempts in two appearances.