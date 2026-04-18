Marcelo Flores News: Starting against Necaxa

Flores (tear) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Necaxa.

Flores' muscular injury turned out to be a minor problem and only kept him out of one league game, with the winger returning to the main squad for the final three regular-season fixtures. With Ozziel Herrera also starting, Flores could play on either flank, but he should be an offensive threat in any case. Prior to the issue, he scored three goals over 10 Clausura 2026 appearances.