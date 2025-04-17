Marcelo Morales Injury: Will miss at least two more games

Morales is dealing with a thigh injury and is expected New York's upcoming two matches at a minimum, according to South Ward Network.

Morales missed the start of the season with a knee injury, and while that injury is in the past, he's now dealing with a thigh problem. The Chilean left-back is expected to contend for a starting role when healthy, but based on the latest timeline, the earliest he might play will be against Inter Miami on May 3 in a best-case scenario.