Marcelo News: Retires from football

Marcelo has retired from professional football, his former club Real Madrid announced.

Marcelo announced his retirement from professional football, and Real Madrid expressed gratitude and affection for the legendary player. He joined the club in 2006 at 18 years old, becoming a key figure in one of the most successful eras in the club's history, winning 25 titles over 16 seasons, including five Champions League trophies and six La Liga titles. Individually, Marcelo was named to the FIFA FIFPRO World 11 six times and won numerous honors with Brazil, including the 2013 Confederations Cup. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised Marcelo as one of the greatest left-backs in history and wished him and his family the best in this next chapter.