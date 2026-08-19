Marcelo Saracchi Injury: Clears status report ahead of Whitecaps

Saracchi is not listed on Houston's injury report and appears set to be available for Wednesday's match against Vancouver Whitecaps, according to the MLS Player Status Report.

Saracchi's absence from Saturday's match against the Galaxy was tied to non injury reasons, likely related to sorting out visa paperwork following his permanent move to MLS from Boca Juniors, and his clearance now points to a resolution of that issue. He spent last season on loan at Celtic, making 27 appearances across all competitions with a goal and two assists, and his career has also included stops at Danubio, River Plate, RB Leipzig, Galatasaray and Levante before settling at Boca in 2023. Saracchi is expected to compete with Lawrence Ennali for the starting left back role now that he's cleared to feature. His debut for Houston should give the club another experienced option down the left as they push for a playoff spot.