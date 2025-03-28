Marcelo Weigandt Injury: Close to full fitness

Weigandt (hamstring) is "close to being ready," but it's uncertain if he'll be available to face Philadelphia on Saturday, manager Javier Mascherano told Franco Panizo of MIA Total Futbol.

Weigandt could end up being a true game-time decision for the weekend, and he'll likely have to pass some kind of fitness test to be deemed ready. The right-back has been limited to just one appearance and 45 minutes in league play this season after starting in 25 of his 26 outings in 2024.