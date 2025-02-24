Marcelo Weigandt Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Weigandt is listed as day-to-day due to a muscle injury, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

Weigandt looks to have suffered an injury Saturday after coming off the field at halftime, with early reports indicating a muscle injury. He is day-to-day, likely leaving him questionable for Sunday's match. He will hope to train in the coming days, as that would likely put him in a spot to play Sunday.