Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcelo Weigandt headshot

Marcelo Weigandt Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Weigandt is listed as day-to-day due to a muscle injury, according to manager Javier Mascherano, per Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.

Weigandt looks to have suffered an injury Saturday after coming off the field at halftime, with early reports indicating a muscle injury. He is day-to-day, likely leaving him questionable for Sunday's match. He will hope to train in the coming days, as that would likely put him in a spot to play Sunday.

Marcelo Weigandt
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now