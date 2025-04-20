Marcelo Weigandt News: Assists lone goal Saturday

Weigandt assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Weigandt provided a brilliant assist on Miami's lone goal, a pinpoint cross that set up Benjamin Cremaschi's diving header in the 30th minute. It marked his first goal contribution as he made just his second start of the young campaign. He added one tackle, one interception and three clearances before he was subbed off in the 77th minute for Tomas Aviles.