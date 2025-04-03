Marcelo Weigandt News: On bench Wednesday

Weigandt (hamstring) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against LAFC in the CONCACAF, confirming his return from injury.

Weigandt was on the bench for Wednesday's clash with LAFC and remained an unused substitute. His presence confirms that he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury and is available for selection moving forward. He started the opening game of the season before being forced off at halftime, meaning he could potentially compete for a starting role in the backline in upcoming matches.