Marcin Bulka headshot

Marcin Bulka News: Allows two in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 2:28pm

Bulka made two saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Strasbourg.

Bulka had a nice first half but then saw the opposition finding the back of the net twice during a three-minute span in the beginning of the second frame. This was the third consecutive game with multiple goals allowed for the goalkeeper and in just one of them he was able to have more saves than goals against.

Marcin Bulka
Nice
