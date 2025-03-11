Marco Asensio Injury: Option Wednesday

Asensio (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Club Bruggegge, according to manger Unai Emery. "Marco is in the squad."

Asensio looks to be back from his muscle injuries after missing the club's last contest, with the attacker having been deemed an option ahead of game time. This is solid news for both parties involved, as he has started in three of his seven appearances since joining the club, notching five goals during that span. That said, he will hope to see the start, although he may be left on the bench to be cautious.