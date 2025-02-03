Marco Asensio News: Loaned to Villa

Asensio signed with Aston Villa on loan from PSG for the rest of the season, the club announced.

Asensio had become an afterthought at PSG in recent months and the addition of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia meant even less time was likely. Asensio has never really found his true calling at the club level since he moved to Real Madrid, but there will undoubtedly be minutes for him and Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa where Jhon Duran is no longer an option and Ollie Watkins just picked up a muscle injury.