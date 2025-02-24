Marco Asensio News: Nets brace
Asensio scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Chelsea.
Asensio lifted Aston Villa past Chelsea on Saturday, recording two goals for his firsts with the team. He's started twice in three PL appearances since joining the side, collecting seven shots (three on target) and five crosses (one accurate) in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now