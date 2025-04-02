Marco Asensio News: Scores goal, assists in win

Asensio scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory versus Brighton.

Asensio did not start the match, however was able to score and assist in just 25 minutes to get Aston Villa the win Wednesday. Since joining the team, he's started twice in five appearances, scoring three goals with one assist for an average of about 1.1 goals scored per 90 minutes of play.