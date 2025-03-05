Marco Asensio News: Scores penalty Tuesday

Asensio scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one corner in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Club Brugge.

Asensio sealed his side's win Tuesday as he converted a penalty in the 88th minute to take the 3-1 lead. It came on one of the two shots he took in the match. Asensio has played great since joining Aston Villa on loan in the winter transfer window and has especially blossomed in the last week and a half. In his last four appearances in all competitions he has scored five goals, including braces in wins against Chelsea (Premier League) and Cardiff City (FA Cup) where he was the only member of his team to score. His recent form will likely earn him more playing time moving forward, especially with Aston Villa still playing in three competitons.