Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Allows one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Bizot made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

Bizot would see the start Sunday in the season finale after an injury to Emiliano Martinez (finger). He did well to stop City twice and provide a winning situation with only one goal allowed. The backup goalie ends the campaign with one clean sheet, 10 goals allowed and 19 saves in seven appearances (six starts).

Marco Bizot
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