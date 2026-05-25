Marco Bizot News: Allows one goal
Bizot made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Manchester City.
Bizot would see the start Sunday in the season finale after an injury to Emiliano Martinez (finger). He did well to stop City twice and provide a winning situation with only one goal allowed. The backup goalie ends the campaign with one clean sheet, 10 goals allowed and 19 saves in seven appearances (six starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Bizot See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Game Previews
Aston Villa vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW15172 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7237 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 7237 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marco Bizot See More