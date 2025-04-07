Fantasy Soccer
Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Allows one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Bizot made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monaco.

Bizot was beaten only from the penalty spot here but the fact that he couldn't make enough saves to boost his stat sheet ended up hurting his fantasy output. The goalkeeper, who was coming off keeping three clean sheets over his previous five starts, will now try to bounce back during Apr. 13 visit to St. Etienne.

Marco Bizot
Brest
